Kareena Kapoor's Good Newwz Vs Veere Di Wedding BO Collections Compared!

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Good Newwz recently hit the screens on December 27, 2019. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a comedy revolving around two families with the same surname that tries to get pregnant through IVF.

The drama stars when there is a goof-up at the hospital and the couples end up being surrogates for each other. The film has already crossed the ₹150 crore mark as it completes 10 days at the Box office.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest BO comparison, Veere Di Wedding vs Good Newwz

Veere Di Wedding hit the screens on June 1, 2018, and was directed by Shashanka Ghosh, The film was chick-flick starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, and Sumeet Vyas. The film revolved around Kalindi and her girl gang,

Avni, Sakshi and Meera who come up to meet her when they learn about her wedding with her boyfriend, Rishabh. Sakshi takes the girls on a trip to Thailand where they rediscover themselves. The film made a total of about ₹138.8 crores at the box office.

ALSO READ | Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pic Create Ripples On The Internet

The Akshay Kumar starrer made about ₹17 crores at the Box Office on the first day of its release while Veere Di Wedding made about ₹10.7 crores. It also set the record for being the highest opening day collections for a Hindi film with a female lead.

While it took the Sonam Kapoor starrer 12 days to enter the ₹100 crore club, Good Newwz reached the ₹100 crore club in 6 days. Both the films managed to impress the audience and had a good run at the Box Office while Good Newwz is still running successfully.

ALSO READ | Good Newwz Box-Office: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer Takes 30% Jump On Day 2

#GoodNewwz continues to bring #GreatNewwz... Scores big [close to ₹ 35 cr] in Weekend 2... Should trend very well on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Week 2... Speeding towards ₹ 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr. Total: ₹ 162.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2020

The day 10 collection of Veere Di Wedding was ₹4.50 crores while Good Newwz made more than double the amount (₹14.40 crores) on its 10th day. The day 10 collection of the film helped it finally cross the ₹150 crore mark bringing its total collection to about ₹162 crores. While the 10-day collection of Veere Di Wedding brought their total collection of 10 days to ₹65 crores.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Will Be Seen In These Prestigious Movie Projects In 2020

ALSO READ | Karisma Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor's Pictures That Showcase Sibling Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.