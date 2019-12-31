Kareena Kapoor Khan Will Be Seen In These Prestigious Movie Projects In 2020

Kareena Kapoor is a popular Bollywood actor who has performed in several commercially successful movies. Her friends and family have lovingly named her Bebo. She is one of the recent time's most sought-after actresses with numerous awards and nominations in her kitty. She is highly respected for her fashion style and choice of film roles in the film industry. Kareena Kapoor Khan is fierce. The actor will be ending 2019 with the multi-starrer Good Newwz.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming movies in 2020

Takht

Takht is an action-drama from Bollywood, helmed by Karan Johar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The film is made by Sumit Roy. In the film, Vicky Kaushal will reportedly play the role of Aurangzeb while Ranveer will be essaying the role of Dara, the elder brother of Aurangzeb. It's the tale about the brothers ' enmity triggered by the throne's succession.

Laal Singh Chaddha

In Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is an official adaptation of the 1994 American movie Forrest Gump. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is directed by Advait Chandan, director of Secret Superstar and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. Aamir plays the role of a Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha for which he has undergone a physical change. The film is scheduled for release in Christmas 2020.

Angrezi Medium

The much-awaited film Angrezi Medium will hit the theatres in March 2020. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. It is directed by Homi Adajania. The film's release date was announced by producer Dinesh Vijan recently. Angrezi Medium is reportedly the sequel to the 2017 film Hindi Medium.

