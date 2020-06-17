Kareena Kapoor Khan Thanks Galwan Valley Martyrs, Families For Their Sacrifices

The Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Galwan Valley engaged in a clash on the night of June 15 and 16 and this has led to 20 soldiers falling in martyrdom from the Indian Army. Bollywood celebrities and other eminent personalities are taking to their social media to offer their condolences to these martyrs. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also offered her condolences to the families of the soldiers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's tribute to the soldiers

Kareena Kapoor Khan's post offers condolences to all the families of all the brave hearts who lost their lives. She also thanked them and the soldiers for the sacrifices they made. In the caption of the post, Khan wrote 'RIP'.

Akshay Kumar tweets for Galwan soldiers

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account to share his feelings about the sacrifice made by the Galwan Valley soldiers. The actor shared a picture of three soldiers that killed in the clash against the Chinese Army. The picture shows Col. B Santosh Babu, Havildar Palani, and Sepoy Ojha. Akshay wrote how he is deeply saddened by the death of all the Bravehearts. He also shared how everyone will be forever indebted to them. Here is his tweet:

Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation.

My heartfelt condolences to their families 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tGOGTU61X6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 16, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's tribute:

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also offered their deep grievance and condolences for all the 20 martyrs. Amitabh Bachchan quoted the song 'Ae Mere Watan Ke'. He also wrote how they have sacrificed their lives to protect India and its citizens. Abhishek Bachchan also sent out a salute to all the soldiers and Bravehearts who lost their lives. Here are the tweets shared by Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan:

T 3565 - .... ज़रा आँख में भर लो पानी ; जो शहीद हुए हैं उनकी , ज़रा याद करो क़ुर्बानी .. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳they sacrificed their lives to protect our country , to keep us safe and secure. SALUTE Indian Army Officers and Jawans ! JAI HIND — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 16, 2020

Salute and respect to our soldiers in #GalwanValley

Deepest condolences to their families and their brothers and sisters in the forces. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 17, 2020

Here is the Indian Army's statement:

The Indian Army issued an official statement and informed of a violent faceoff that took place on June 15 at the Line of Actual Control. It informs how 17 more troops who were critically injured in the line of duty had succumbed to their injuries. This has raised the number of Indian Army personnel martyred at the LAC to 20:

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

