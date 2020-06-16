Sushant Singh Rajput Was Roped In To Replace Irrfan Khan In Anand Gandhi's 'Emergence'?

Tumbbad director Anand Gandhi has previously revealed in an interview with a news portal that he had cast actor Irrfan Khan in his upcoming film Emergence. However, after Irrfan Khan’s demise, Anand Gandhi was forced to rethink the film with another actor in mind. It has now been reported that Gandhi had roped in Sushant Singh Rajput for his film titled Emergence.

Sushant Singh Rajput was roped in Emergence?

In an interview with a leading news portal, Anand Gandhi stated that he took too long to write the film and hence missed out on a chance of having Irrfan Khan on board. However, he had stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was a very close friend to him. He added that he always assumed that whenever he comes up with something, Sushant will always be a part of it.

Anand Gandhi was keen on getting Australian actor Hugo Weaving on board. He had also stated that he needed to cast four female actors for pivotal roles.

However, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. This has created a change in the plans as well. Anand Gandhi’s movie Emergence revolves around four scientists who are trying to find a way to save the world from a pandemic. However, after the Coronavirus pandemic, he has been reworking on the plot of the story.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s publicist shared an official statement confirming the actor’s demise. The statement read:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after he featured in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show Pavitra Rishta. He soon made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kai Po Che. Kai Po Che was the official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

Sushant Singh Rajput earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

