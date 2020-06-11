Kareena Kapoor-inspired Elegant Looks From Her Movies To Style Your Formal Outfits

Kareena Kapoor is undoubtedly a complete fashion diva and has an exquisite collection of formal ensembles. Over the years, the actor has been a part of several movies that have featured her giving major fashion goals in formal wear. Her subtle and elegant formal looks from her movies are hailed by all her fans. Here’s taking a look at a few looks of Kareena Kapoor to style your formal outfits.

The Royal Blue Dress from Ek Main Aur Hu Ek Tu

Kareena Kapoor can be seen wearing a formal royal dress in the picture. The still is taken from her 2012 romantic-movie Ek Main Hu Aur Ek Tu. The hit song from the movie Aunty Ji features her wearing this elegant royal blue dress which has a ribbon wrapped around her waist like a belt. Her look is kept simple with minimalistic accessory. Flushed cheeks and glossy lips rounded off her makeup. Her wavy hair is left open.

(Image Source: Still from Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu)

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Wishes 'veere For Life' Sonam Kapoor On Birthday; Anushka Sharma Joins In

The Iconic Red Dress from Heroine

Here, Kareena Kapoor can be seen donning a red dress. This picture is taken from her 2012 drama movie Heroine. The plain body-tight dress is perfectly hugging her body. Kareena Kapoor’s look is accessorised with a statement clutch. Smoky eye makeup and straight hair left open completes this formal look of the actor.

(Image Source: Still from Heroine)

The Classic White Shirt from Good Newwz

This is one of Kareena Kapoor’s looks from her 2019 comedy movie Good Newwz. Kareena Kapoor can be seen wearing a white shirt that features black belts on it. The shirt is paired with blue denim jeans. Accessorised with a statement neckpiece, her makeup is kept simple. Sleek hair left open completes this look of Kareena Kapoor.

(Image Source: Still from Good Newwz)

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan And Salman Khan Have Appeared Together In THESE Movies Together

The Black Power Suit from Ki & Ka

Kareena Kapoor wore an all-black suit in her hit song High Heels from her 2016 romantic movie Ki & Ka. The fashionista can be seen wearing a black top which is paired with a matching blazer. The fashion combo is worn over a black formal pants. Her look is accessorised with statement heels and a hat. Sleek hair left open completes this boss lady look of Kareena Kapoor

(Image Source: Still from Ki & Ka)

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor's Upbeat Songs To Dance To With Your Girl Gang Post Lockdown

Kareena's Formal Dress from Ki & Ka

This is yet another stunning formal outfit from Ki & Ka. The beauty queen can be seen wearing a body-hugging formal dress which is topped with a formal black blazer. Accessorised with black heels, she opted for minimalistic makeup. Hair tied in a ponytail completes her look.

(Image Source: Still from Ki & Ka)

ALSO READ| Saif Ali Khan Responds To Police Who Asked About Bringing Taimur Out With Kareena Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.