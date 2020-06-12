Kareena's Instagram Post Has Fans Drooling & Rhea Kapoor Going 'I Want One Now', See Pic

During the lockdown, many celebrities are keeping their fans entertained during the social media platform. They go on to share several pictures and videos, giving glimpses on how they spending their time at home. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle where she went on to share her ‘Happiness zone’ with her loved ones and BFF Rhea Kapoor gave a sweet reply.

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen striking a stunning pose while she is enjoying her ice cream. The actor can be seen donning a dark brown tube dress along with a brown belt. She also completed her look with a braided hairdo, well-done brows, shimmery highlighter and glossy lips.

Along with the picture, Kareena Kapoor also went on to ask fans by writing, “Ice cream and friends... show me a better duo, I'll wait.” She also went on to share her “#HappinessZone with the people who always make her happy!” She went on to tag Amrita Arora Mallika Bhatt, Rhea Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor. Check out the post below.

Kareena Kapoor’s this post has fans drooling over it. They went on to comment on the saying how much they miss eating ice creams. Apart from her fans, Kareena’s friends also went on to comment on the post. BFF Rhea Kapoor also went on to reply to Kareena's post. She first wrote saying, “yummy” and then went on to tell Kareena that even she wants to eat ice cream. Check out her comment below.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the film Angrezi Medium. She will be seen sharing screen space in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The movie was in its filming stage but the production is currently being put on hold due to the ongoing situation. The actor is currently spending her time in their Mumbai home with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and son, Taimur Ali Khan. Bebo is also seen offering glimpses on her social media account enjoying their time together.

