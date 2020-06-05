Kareena Kapoor Khan's Note To Her Body Fat Is Sweet & Lethal At The Same Time; See Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be determined to not let the lockdown or the quarantine affect her fitness and health. She is working out and doing everything that will help keep her fit and fine. The actor took to Instagram to share a humble but lethal message directed towards her fat.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's note to her 'fat'

Kareena Kapoor Khan sent out a short and humble note towards her body fat in her recent post on Instagram. The actor shared a picture of herself with her infamous pout. She can be seen wearing a black PUMA t-shirt with the brand's name written in golden letters. In the caption of the post, Khan addressed her body fat. She called it dear and asked it to prepare to die. Adding 'xoxo' in the end, she signed it off with 'me'. Here is her post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's workout pout

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram is packed with the various versions of her infamous pout. The actor also has a workout pout. She had shared a stunning selfie where she can be seen in black PUMA tank top. Her hair is tightly tied at the back. In the caption of the post, she wrote:

The workout pout... It's a thing... really!

#WorkoutFromHome

Kareena Kapoor's fitness video

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been an advocate of fitness and good health. She has a dedicated workout routine and does not deviate from it. Her friend and actor Amrita Arora had once shared a video of herself and Kareena Kapoor Khan working out hard in the gym. Kareena can be seen in black gym wear. She follows the orders of her trainer as she breathes through three exercises. Amrita Arora shared the video, adding in the caption that it was an insane session with her girl 'Bebo'. Here is the video:

Kareena Kapoor's fitness tips

An article in a leading daily reveals how Kareena Kapoor Khan manages to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle. She uses the combination of a nutritious diet along with exercises and yoga. The actor's exercise routine generally includes cardio workouts along with power yoga, hot yoga and asthang yoga. Her diet is also strictly vegetarian, with the right amount of juices, lentils, green vegetables such as spinach, fenugreek, broccoli and also chapattis and rice. The article states that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a firm believer of the fact that a diet can be tasty as well as healthy if followed regularly and properly.

