Kareena Kapoor's Travel Diaries Prove How Much She Misses Globetrotting

The rapid spread of coronavirus has not only created a global disorder but also resulted in lockdown in many nations worldwide. The pandemic has compelled everyone to stay at home. Like many fans, Bollywood stars too have the urge to step out of the house, one of them being Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Taking to Instagram, a few days ago, Kareena Kapoor was seen sharing a throwback picture with husband Saif Ali Khan. The diva was reminiscing the memories of the time she spent with her husband in Morocco. Kareena Kapoor can be seen wearing a cotton dress that features a belt around her waist. Saif Ali Khan has worn a crisp shirt which he paired with white trousers. Both stars can be seen wearing sunglasses. Have a look at the picture here:

This is not the first time where Kareena Kapoor has shared her travel diaries with her followers. Here is a list of a few other travel pictures of the diva.

Here, Kareena Kapoor can be seen enjoying a sunny beach vacation with her family. The photo sees the diva sizzling in a red bikini, holing coconut water as she strikes a pose. Son Taimur Ali Khan can be seen playing with a straw. Saif Ali Khan can be seen wearing black shorts looking at Taimur in the photo.

Kareena Kapoor, took to Instagram, to share snapshots from her vacation in Rome. The picture sees the Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor striking a pose in front of a huge monument. Kareena Kapoor can be seen sporting bold red lips which are paired with jeans, scarf and a designer tote. While Saif looks dashing in a blue t-shirt which is topped with a jacket and matching trousers.

