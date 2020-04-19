Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Picture Is Everyone's Current Mood; See Pic

The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of Bollywood's finest actors. She recently joined Instagram and already garnered over 2 million followers by sharing pictures of her family, friends and of course herself. Fans love to see her pictures and stay connected with her life. Take a look at an old picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan that recently surfaced online.

A picture from Kareena Kapoor Khan's pre-Instagram days surfaces online

Kareena Kapoor Khan has managed to leave a mark on audiences' hearts with her performances in movies like Jab We Met, Tashan, 3 Idiots, Kurbaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Heroine, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and many more. The actor recently joined Instagram to stay connected with her fans and friends. She often uploads pictures of her adorable family. She also shares pictures of her friends and herself to be close to her fans. A picture from her pre-Instagram days surfaced online and fans love it. Take a look at the picture below.

This hazy picture is doing the rounds on social media and fans love it. Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen wearing a blue sweatshirt as she cooks a meal. The image could not mess with the fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan looks breathtaking in the above picture. The glass of wine on the side and three utensils full of food on the kitchen top explains the amount of dedication she has to put in to make the meal. Fans loved this throwback picture of the actor and are looking forward to more such images to resurface.

Another picture of the actor that recently went viral on the internet was her picture where she was 'working from home'. The actor rocked the cowboy look, complete with kohled eyes and a hat. Have a look:

