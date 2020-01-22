I For India: The Unheard Heroes Creating An Impact In The Country

Republic TV has joined hands with Tata Trusts to bring to you the stories of change that need to be heard. The initiative aims to bring to light human-interest stories of inspiration, change and impact of change-makers who have impacted millions of lives through their efforts. These silent heroes have not only brought a positive change around them but have also inspired many more to take a similar path to transformation. The initiative will also delve into various aspects of change making.

“The campaign aims to capture stories, inspirational stories of individual change, who have led the change that they want to see around themselves and we believe that this campaign comes at the right time, when the society around us is looking for inspirational stories, stories that could motivate, that could inspire similar opportunities and similar initiatives.” - Shikha Srivastava, Head Urban Poverty Alleviation, Tata Trusts

Abhijit Sonawane

There is a large section of the population in India that is downtrodden and mostly neglected by the majority. This sect can be found on the streets in their own makeshift shelters or the stairs of religious structures in the country. Pune based doctors, Abhijit Sonawane and his wife have taken up the initiative to reach out to almost all the deprived and marginalized communities to ensure that these people are able to access proper healthcare.

Abhijit Sonawane and team also ensure that individuals from these communities avail chances for showcasing their hidden talents. He has been in touch with almost 1100 alms-seekers, and is working to make their lives better. The non-profit organization run by him and his wife believes that something needs to be done for these people. The motto of the organization is to make ‘Beggars to Entrepreneurs’.

Rahul Adhikari – Revolutionizing Education

The education system in India has been called outdated and is in desperate need for change repeatedly in the last few years. Here’s Rahul Adhikari, who has taken up the initiative to bring about a change in the education system by making it more ‘we’ centric. He started the ‘Better Plus Education’ that helps children become future leaders and changemakers.

According to the IIT alumni, it is very essential that children understand the need for change in every aspect of the society and be empathetic enough to make a difference themselves.

Eminent changemakers like social worker and educationist, Uma Thuli, who is also the founder of the Amar Jyoti Charitable Trust; Dhwani Mehta, founder of Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy; and Yashveer Singh, director, Ashoka Changemakers were also present in the audience to discuss the need for more citizens to step out and act towards creating an impact in their capacities.

Watch to know more about the importance of changemakers and why you should be one too.