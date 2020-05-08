Justin Bieber's Best Tweets Amid The COVID-19 Lockdown

Justin Bieber is among the most popular artists of his generation. The young sensation has taken to his Instagram and Twitter account to keep fans entertained amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Bieber's fans have also responded to many of his tweets. Listed below are some of Justin Bieber's best tweets amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Justin Bieber's best tweets amid COVID-19

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Help us feed the hungry during this challenging time. Go to https://t.co/OjfuURDx9y to donate for a chance to have me fly to your town and sing OLLG to you. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/VYWubNgDrZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 16, 2020

From coming up with new songs to challenges and much more, Bieber has many things in store for his fans. He went on to tweet funny videos and even urged fans to help with the COVID-19 fundraising. The young star has tried to do everything possible to not only entertain his fans but also help the needy amidst COVID-19 lockdown.

Everyone be safe out there — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 3, 2020

Justin Bieber not only donated but also brought in much awareness on the pandemic through his social media network. The young star also congratulated the many workers and officials helping out there. Bieber regularly posted tweets on fans and people being safe and staying at home.

The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me. The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe pic.twitter.com/poFd9pQGSN — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 1, 2020

