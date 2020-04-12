Kareena Kapoor Khan And Her B-town BFFs Know How To Give Major Friendship Goals

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora have been friends since a few years now. The actors are often spotted together, either partying or gossiping over brunch. They also religiously share pictures with each other, every time they hang out together. Here are a few pictures which prove that Bebo and her girl gang are legit friendship goals.

Times when Kareena Kapoor Khan gave squad goals with her besties

Naptime!

While almost the entire country is in a lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are doing their bit to keep their fans entertained. What became a popular topic to talk about was when Kareena Kapoor Khan and her besties Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora shared a collaged picture of the four along with a friend, napping at the same time. Interestingly, the besties even wrote the same caption with the picture they shared.

Partying together

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and her besties are often seen partying together. Be it celebrating their birthdays together or catching up over the weekends, they are always spotted together. And moreover, they also share pictures of them having a blast, in the most beautiful outfits, giving major friendship goals.

Celebrating everything together

Apart from partying and enjoying fancy brunches, besties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor also travel together. They often share pictures from their vacations. Moreover, the actors are also seen celebrating every festival together, be it Diwali or Christmas, they make sure to celebrate it with their girl gang.

