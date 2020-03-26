Interesting Trivia About Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer Talaash: The Hunt Begins..'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the glamour queen of Bollywood. She is the fashionista and the trendsetter. Kareena has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. Bebo is considered to be one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood even after getting stiff competition from several newcomers.

In 2003, Kareena Kapoor Khan played the lead character in Suneel Darshan’s Talaash: The Hunt Begins…The film also had Rakhee Gulzar and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The plot of the action-mystery drama film revolves around someone’s revenge, that is a challenge for another person. It is a timeless ride on a ferocious mission. Here is an interesting trivia about Talaash: The Hunt Begins… Read ahead to know more-

Talaash: The Hunt Begins.. trivia

When the film was launched it had a different script with Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. When Sunny left the film, they decided to go with a new script rather than replace him.

The film marks Akshay's first collaboration with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked in a film with the same title, in 2012.

The film Ajnabee (2001) was titled " Talaash" when it was launched in 1999.

Actor Lopsang and Akshay were shooting an important long action sequence with Akshay on the Maharajah Train. Akshay was supposed to punch Lopsang and he dodged and hit the window glass. Everyone thought they were fake glasses being used for the movie. But it was the real one, so when Akshay punched Lopsang, Lopsang dodged and Akshay hit the window glass. There was a loud bang and Akhshay hands were bleeding and it was frightening. The action shoot was stopped and he went to get first aid. The big star was hurt so everyone thought it was pack-up time . However, Akshay being a true professional came right back and resumed the shoot of the long action sequence scene on the Maharajah Train.

