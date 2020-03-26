The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Malaika Arora's Beautiful Monochrome Pictures Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora is active on her social media accounts and keeps updating her fans about her life. Take a look at some of her most loved monochrome pictures.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
malaika arora

Malaika Arora sure knows how to stand out in the crowd with her shimmery outfits. The actor loves wearing shimmery outfits and is known to have taken fashion to a whole new level. Malaika Arora often shares pictures of herself in different outfits, on her Instagram account. Take a look at some of the beautiful monochrome pictures that she shared. 

Malaika Arora's monochrome pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Malaika Arora shared this picture with late designer Wendell Rodricks from one of their fashion shows. She shared this monochrome picture when the designer passed away. She also wrote a short message for him in the caption mentioning how much she misses him. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

These pictures shared by Malaika Arora on her Instagram account were from an award function. She wore a black one-shoulder gown and tied her hair in a neat ponytail. She wore square loop earrings and wore a winged eyeliner which made her look perfect. 

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone & Malaika Arora Rock Steely Outfits Flawlessly

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Also Read: Malaika Arora Shares Her Version Of 'love' In The Times Of Coronavirus; Courtesy Arhaan 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

malaika arora malaika arora's photos malaika arora's instagram,malaika arora malaika arora's photos malaika arora's instagram,malaika arora malaika arora's photos malaika arora's instagram

These pictures that Malaika Arora shared on her Instagram prove that the actor loves sharing pictures using the monochrome filter. Be it a yoga pose, or a picture in a beautiful outfit, she does share an image in a monochrome filter. She also shared a picture in her beautiful birthday dress which was exclusively designed by Manish Malhotra. 

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Or Malaika Arora, Who Rocked Royal Turban Look Better?

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Pulling Each Other's Leg Is Your Dose Of Sass For The Day

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
chiranjeevi
CHIRANJEEVI'S SELFIE WITH MOM
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
77 people are showing coronavirus symptoms on a sea voyage to Florida
77 PEOPLE SHOWING COVID-19 SYMPTOMS