Malaika Arora's Beautiful Monochrome Pictures Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues

Malaika Arora sure knows how to stand out in the crowd with her shimmery outfits. The actor loves wearing shimmery outfits and is known to have taken fashion to a whole new level. Malaika Arora often shares pictures of herself in different outfits, on her Instagram account. Take a look at some of the beautiful monochrome pictures that she shared.

Malaika Arora's monochrome pictures

Malaika Arora shared this picture with late designer Wendell Rodricks from one of their fashion shows. She shared this monochrome picture when the designer passed away. She also wrote a short message for him in the caption mentioning how much she misses him.

These pictures shared by Malaika Arora on her Instagram account were from an award function. She wore a black one-shoulder gown and tied her hair in a neat ponytail. She wore square loop earrings and wore a winged eyeliner which made her look perfect.

These pictures that Malaika Arora shared on her Instagram prove that the actor loves sharing pictures using the monochrome filter. Be it a yoga pose, or a picture in a beautiful outfit, she does share an image in a monochrome filter. She also shared a picture in her beautiful birthday dress which was exclusively designed by Manish Malhotra.

