Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Are The Ultimate “sister Squad”; See Latest Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are one of the most celebrated pairs of siblings in the Bollywood industry. The Kapoor sisters have always made headlines, be it for their adorable family pictures together or their fashionable outings. Recently, Karisma Kapoor shared a picture of the “sister squad” that is giving some major sibling goals to fans.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn And Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer 'Golmaal Returns' Making Is Too Fun To Watch

Kareena and Karisma are the ultimate “sister squad”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are both very active on social media. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, their social media feeds are a treat for fans. Recently, on August 11, 2020, Karisma Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to reveal her “sister squad”. The actor posted a stylish selfie with younger sister and actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Karisma Kapoor captioned the picture, “Looking towards the sun, sand and sea ðŸ #tuesdaythoughts #sistersquad”.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Vidya Balan: Who Styled The Black & Gold Attire Better?

Ever since Karisma Kapoor shared the picture, fans have gone gaga over it. The post gained over 26,000 likes within a few minutes. Fans have also spammed the comment section of the post as they are all hearts for this 'sisters squad'.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Riddhima Sahni Express Grief Over Air India Plane Crash In Kozhikode

Recenly, on Raksha Bandhan, the entire Kapoor family was seen coming together to celebrate the occasion. But, Karisma Kapoor was missing from the celebrations. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is used to having Lolo around her for big celebrations and gatherings, took to her social media to express that she really misses Karisma Kapoor. On August 4, 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram handle to post a picture of the entire Kapoor family celebrating Raksha Bandhan. She captioned the post, "Family lunch â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Miss you Lolo â¤ï¸â¤ï¸".

Also Read | Times When Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Perfect Poses Stunned Fans; See Pictures

During a media interaction, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also revealed that Karisma Kapoor is the person she has grown up aspiring to be. She said that Karisma Kapoor’s simplicity is her beauty and charm. Kareena Kapoor Khan said that everyone who is a part of her life knows that if Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) has said something then it is the gospel truth for her.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.