Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Unmissable Throwback Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She enjoys a huge fan base. Among her many fans from the industry, Kartik Aaryan is one of them. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan is fond of Kartik Aaryan and has said to a media portal, that he is wonderful. Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an amazing bond with the actor and they make for an interesting duo. Fans were really excited and overwhelmed with the rumours about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan working together. Till that happens, here are some stunning and worthy photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan togerher-
Kartik captioned this picture saying, #Shayad mere khayal 🎶🎶❤️
This adorable post shared by Kartik was captioned as, 💫 Final Touch
Ye ‘Ishq’ haaye...❤️
#KareenaKapoorKhan
@dotheishqbaby
Happy Birthday to Meri aur Sabki Favourite #KareenaKapoor 😘❤️
Sharing my fav
Jab we met moment!!
Walked for my fav @manishmalhotra05
With the Beautiful #KareenaKapoorKhan ❤️
#Singapore
