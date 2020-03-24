Kareena Kapoor Reveals Her Secret To Best-friends-forever; Read To Find Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. She has been a part of many successful films over the years. She recently made her debut on Instagram. Since then she is seen uploading stunning pictures of her with witty captions. From her husband Saif Ali Khan to her adorable son Taimur Ali Khan, she has kept her fans hooked on her Instagram. Recently, the actor took to her account to share a picture of her with her friends. In the picture, everyone is seen taking a nap.

She shared a collage with her friends on Instagram. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor is seen in the middle as she is asleep. The picture also includes Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora, make-up artist Mallika Bhat and Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor. Everyone in the picture was seen enjoying their nap. She posted an equally funny caption to the post.

In the caption, she said that “Friends that nap together, stay forever 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻”.

See the picture here

Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people have lost their lives and lakhs are infected by it. The recent Coronavirus pandemic has forced India to come to a standstill. The government has advised everyone to stay at their homes to prevent the spread of deadly Coronavirus.

Shoots of films have also been cancelled and makers of many films have postponed film releases. Many celebrities are spending time with their loved ones and family at their house. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friends are also spending their quarantine time by napping.

