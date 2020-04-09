Jaya Bachchan's Birthday: Esha Deol, Sonali Bendre, Neena Gupta & Others Shower Love

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 72nd birthday today i.e. on April 9. The veteran actor is known as one of the finest actors of the Hindi film industry. On the occasion of her birthday, many celebrities took to social media to wish the veteran actor. Here is a list of a few celebs who have showered their love on Jaya Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan penned down a heartfelt note for his mom, Jaya Bachchan. The actor wrote how he won’t be able to wish her in person as she is in Delhi and he is in Mumbai amid COVID-19 lockdown. He also expressed his love towards his mother saying that he carries her in his heart. Have a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s post here:

Esha Deol

Esha Deol shared a throwback picture of her hugging Jaya Bachchan. The diva wrote how she posts the same picture of theirs on Jaya Bachchan’s birthday. Esha Deol added that she will continue to post the same picture until she gets a new picture with her. See Esha Deol’s post here:

Sonali Bendre and Neena Gupta

Popular Celebs like Sonali Bendre and Neena Gupta were also seen wishing Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. Sonali Bendre wrote “Happy Birthday aunty Jaya” while Neena Gupta wrote “Happy Birthday Jaya Ji” on Abhishek Bachchan’s post. Have a look at it here:

Shweta Nanda

Shweta Nanda shared a throwback picture of Jaya Bachchan and wished her mother. The diva wrote she carries her mother in her heart. The diva expressed how she is never without her no matter where they go. Check out Shweta Nanda’s throwback picture here:

A few other celebs who wished Jaya Bachchan on her birthday

Dharma Productions

An eminent part of the Dharma universe, wishing the spectacular #JayaBachchan a very happy birthday! #HappyBirthdayJayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/fueV19dKYR — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 9, 2020

T 3496 - To them that have wished Jaya on her birthday today, my gratitude and love .. thank you for remembering her .. it will be impossible to respond to each of you individually , hence this .. love ..

धन्यवाद और आभार

she has been given your wishes and she sends her thanks pic.twitter.com/lil3bO8MXH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2020

