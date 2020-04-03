The Debate
Kareena Kapoor & Kunal Kemmu Painting With Their Kids In This Throwback Pic Is Too Cute

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu teach their children how to paint and the picture is too adorable to handle. Take a look, read ahead

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares pictures of her adorable son Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram account, which she joined recently, while Kunal Kemmu often shares pictures of his cute daughter Inaaya. This throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu, teaching their children how to paint is too adorable to handle, check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu teach their children how to paint 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by saif ali khan (@saif_alikan) on

This picture was shared by Kunal Kemmu on his Instagram story. He often shares pictures of the adorable siblings playdates on his Instagram account.

Check out some other pictures of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan❤️Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan❤️Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan❤️Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) on

Also Read: Kunal Kemmu Shares His Concern For Daughter Inaaya Amid Self-quarantine Period 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan❤️Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) on

Also Read: Kunal Kemmu Turns Rapper To Spread Awareness about Coronavirus | Watch 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan❤️Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan❤️Urmi (@taimuralikhanworld) on

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu are first cousins as Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are siblings. They are often seen together on playdates and their pictures, shared by their parents are loved by fans. 

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor & Pataudi Family Pledge Donation To PM CARES Fund As India Battles Covid-19

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Throwback Pictures Are Too Cute To Miss

 

 

First Published:
