Kareena Kapoor & Kunal Kemmu Painting With Their Kids In This Throwback Pic Is Too Cute

Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares pictures of her adorable son Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram account, which she joined recently, while Kunal Kemmu often shares pictures of his cute daughter Inaaya. This throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu, teaching their children how to paint is too adorable to handle, check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu teach their children how to paint

This picture was shared by Kunal Kemmu on his Instagram story. He often shares pictures of the adorable siblings playdates on his Instagram account.

Check out some other pictures of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu are first cousins as Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are siblings. They are often seen together on playdates and their pictures, shared by their parents are loved by fans.

