Kunal Kemmu Shares His Concern For Daughter Inaaya Amid Self-quarantine Period

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, the whole world has come to a standstill. Many celebrities have been self-isolating themselves inside their homes and they have been giving regular updates on social media. However, in a recent interview, Kunal Kemmu revealed how it is getting difficult to keep his two-year-old daughter indoors.

Kunal Kemmu’s concern amid self-quarantine

In a recent interview with a leading national daily, Kunal Kemmu shared how he is concerned about his daughter amid the coronavirus outbreak. He also revealed that his daughter, Inaaya, has not asked why they are at home. He also said that he hopes that the situation gets better soon.

Kunal Kemmu also added that the family sits together every day to paint and do many other fun things. He even added that Inaaya even goes to their neighbour’s house to play with the kids. Kunal Kemmu added that he and his wife Soha Ali Khan have been able to successfully distract her till now. However, the actor hopes that this phase ends soon and does not turn into a long haul instead.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s social media is proof that their lives revolve around their two-year-old daughter, Inaaya. With her adorable videos and pictures, Inaaya is considered to be one of the cutest star kids in Bollywood. Kunal and Soha keep sharing pictures of the little kid on their social media regularly.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang. The film also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The film reportedly collected almost ₹80 crores at the box office yet.

Kunal Kemmu will be next seen in Rajesh Krishnan’s comedy flick, Lootcase. The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey in major roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

