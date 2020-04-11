The Debate
Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora Give Fans Serious BFF Goals; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are known for their friendship. Here are some of the best instances when the duo gave their fans some serious BFF goals.

kareena kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are known for their friendship in Bollywood. Both actors are often pictured together while going out. The actors often share the pictures from their outing on their social media. Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also seen with their sisters, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor. Here are some of the instances when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora gave their fans major BFF goals.

Amrita Arora took to her Instagram to share this lovely group selfie. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora can be seen with Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat. The divas smiled for the cameras and appeared to be makeup-free in the selfie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

Amrita Arora shared this picture on her Instagram on the occasion of Diwali. In the picture, four sisters can be seen posing for the camera in ethnic wear. In the caption, she referred to themselves as Diwali firecrackers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

As the whole world is fighting the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, India is also under a 21-day lockdown. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share this picture with a witty caption. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a collage in which Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Bhat can be seen taking a nap.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

As India is under a 21-day lockdown, celebrities are also at home following the rules of this nationwide lockdown. During such times, social media becomes the only way to connect with distant friends and fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of her video call with her friends, Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora Khan and Mallika Bhat. The girl gang were all smiles in the screenshot that Kareena posted on her story.

 

 

