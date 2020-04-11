Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora Give Fans Serious BFF Goals; See Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are known for their friendship in Bollywood. Both actors are often pictured together while going out. The actors often share the pictures from their outing on their social media. Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan are also seen with their sisters, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor. Here are some of the instances when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora gave their fans major BFF goals.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Unmissable Throwback Pictures

Amrita Arora took to her Instagram to share this lovely group selfie. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora can be seen with Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat. The divas smiled for the cameras and appeared to be makeup-free in the selfie.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Speaks About The Dynamic She Shares With Kareena Kapoor Khan

Amrita Arora shared this picture on her Instagram on the occasion of Diwali. In the picture, four sisters can be seen posing for the camera in ethnic wear. In the caption, she referred to themselves as Diwali firecrackers.

Also Read | Malaika Arora's Workout Videos Will Motivate You To Exercise At Home

As the whole world is fighting the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, India is also under a 21-day lockdown. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share this picture with a witty caption. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a collage in which Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Bhat can be seen taking a nap.

Also Read | When Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday & Malaika Arora Rocked Neon Outfits Flawlessly

As India is under a 21-day lockdown, celebrities are also at home following the rules of this nationwide lockdown. During such times, social media becomes the only way to connect with distant friends and fans. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of her video call with her friends, Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora Khan and Mallika Bhat. The girl gang were all smiles in the screenshot that Kareena posted on her story.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.