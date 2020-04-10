Sara Ali Khan Speaks About The Dynamic She Shares With Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor entered the industry with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath (2018). Daughter of famous Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan, Sara has successfully made her own place in the industry and has won many hearts in a very short span. As Sara Ali Khan has come into the limelight, many questions about her equation with step-mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan, started to pop-up. Here’s what Sara Ali Khan has to say about Bollywood superstar, Kareena Kapoor Khan entering her father’s life-

Sara Ali Khan speaks about Kareena Kapoor Khan entering her father’s life

Sara Ali Khan made her first public appearance on the famous talk show, Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, before having her debut release in Bollywood. The actor came along with father, Saif Ali Khan, on the show. On the talk show, Sara opened up about her relationship with Kareena and the dynamics of their family.

On being asked about her family equations, Sara said that her mother, famous Bollywood actor Amrita Singh, is her best friend. Sara said that her mother is the reason that she is aware of who is who in her life. Amrita is sort of a reality check in Sara’s life, and she really doesn’t know what she'd do without her mother, Sara added. For Sara, her biggest fear is to not have immediate access to her mother.

On the subject, Sara also revealed that there was no confusion about dynamics when Kareena entered their lives and later married Saif in 2012. Sara said that everyone in the family continued to be very clear about their dynamics even after Kareena stepped into their lives. In fact, Kareena herself said that she doesn’t want to be a mother to Sara and Ibrahim, because they already have a great mother. What Kareena asked them was if they could be friends, which made Sara and Ibrahim extremely comfortable with her, said Sara.

Sara also added that Saif never told them anything of a sort that Kareena is your second mother, or made them feel uncomfortable. Sara said that in fact Amrita dressed Sara up for Saif and Kareena’s wedding and the equation has been very relaxed. Sara also said in a joking manner, that she would definitely love to go shopping with Kareena.

