Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other Bollywood Actors Who Set Fashion Statements This Week

The Hindi film industry has been seen a lot of sartorial changes as Generation Z actors are coming forward and taking over the fashion game with the latest trends and unique fashion styles and choices they make. The fashion scene today is a creative mix of these unique elements along with more classic styles. Here are few actors who made to headlines for their styles choices this week. Actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan came out in unique outfits that made heads turn.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

This was the first Instagram post made by Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the post, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen sporting a black sports outfit with golden straps as her outfit. Kareena’s tank top jacket look was loved by fans. This post gained a lot of attention as it was her first post on Instagram.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to share this picture. In the post, Ananya Panday is seen adorning a black one-piece dress with one strap and the dazzling outfit which she adorned made to the news for its unique look and stunning appeal. She captioned the picture by writing “Always look on the bright side ☀️”.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan also was seen adorning a unique dress. Sara Ali Khan was seen adorning a strapless pink one-piece gown with a slit and a unique thread-like extension design. This dress is was loved by fans and is considered to be one of the best outfits Sara Ali Khan has worn.

Shilpa Shetty

In this post, Shilpa Shetty is seen wearing a white saree with multicolour design. She took to her Instagram to share a picture of this outfit. She captioned the picture by writing “A saree will never ask you to fit in. It will make you stand out🤩❤”.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi was seen adorning a neon yellow turtle neck shirt and a blue blazer in the post. She is also wearing matching blue trousers to complete her look. She captioned the picture by writing “I am my own experiment !!”.

Disha Patani

In this post, Disha was seen adorning a red one-piece dress. She captioned the picture with a blossom emoji. The "mutton chop dress" as it was dubbed by her fans was loved by her Instagram followers.

(source: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

