Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Pictures That Took Over The Internet: Here Are The Best

Right from their wedding pictures to the pictures of them together as a family, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's clicks have always gone viral on the Internet. The couple too does not shy away from the paparazzi and regularly keeps sharing pictures of themselves on Instagram too. Let's go down memory lane with these viral pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a couple everyone adores.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's viral pictures on the internet

This throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan was from their initial days of marriage. This traditional picture of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of their most viral picture on the internet.

A few pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan that also went viral were from their Italy vacation. The other picture was from when the couple were enjoying themselves in their backyard.

A few pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan that went viral were from a family wedding. A picture from the time the couple was celebrating their anniversary too went viral.

Another candid picture of the couple that was pretty viral on the internet was while they were engrossed in a conversation. Actor Kunal Khemu had taken these adorable pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan who were busy in a conversation.

