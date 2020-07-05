Kareena Kapoor Khan & Priyanka Chopra's Throwback Photo Will Remind Fans Of 'Aitraaz'

A major throwback picture of the Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra has been creating a stir on the internet. The unmissable picture that has surfaced on the internet appears to be taken during the promotional event of their movie Aitraaz. This picture of the actors that was shared by one of their fans will leave you stunned to see the evolution of their relationship and careers in Bollywood.

Throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor & Priyanka Chopra

The picture that is doing rounds on social media sees Kareena donning a brown lacy sleeveless top which is paired with brown leather pants. Nude makeup brown lips and curly locks left loose completes this young look of Kareena. On the other hand, Priyanka can be seen donning an all-black ensemble. Black sleeveless top paired with black pants and minimalistic makeup rounded off her look. She can also be seen wearing long drop-down earrings and rings as accessories.

As soon as the picture surfaced on Instagram, fans of the actor couldn’t help themselves from appreciating their beauty. While some regarded them as “Queens”, others went on to call them “beautiful”. Have a look at how fans are reacting on the picture here:

Both of them also previously appeared on a chat show and addressed the tension which was built up between the duo professionally. However, watching the episode many fans think that the catfight between the actors has resolved. Both Kareena and Priyanka were seen having a lot of fun while on the talk show.

Professionally, they have collaborated together for Aitraaz, which went to garner positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Released in the year 2004, the romantic-thriller courtroom drama starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena and Priyanka in pivotal roles. The plot of Aitraaz revolves around the life of a man who is accused of sexual harassment by his boss and former lover. The movie unveils how his wife helps him restore his dignity by proving his innocence in front of the court. Aitraaz was a massive commercial and critical hit and also went on to collect several accolades for its story and performance.

