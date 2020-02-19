Rakul Preet Singh Refuses To Put On Weight For Movies; Wants To Inspire Fans For Fitness

Rakul Preet Singh is an Indian film actor and model who is famous for her works in Telugu and Tamil film. The actor has appeared in a few Hindi and Kannada films as well. She has a loyal fan base and is looked up to for her physical fitness and fashion inspiration.

The actor is seen posting pictures and videos of her self working out and sweating the toxins out. Reportedly, Rakul Preet Singh had lost 8 – 10kg weight for a film. She opened up to a media portal regarding how she feels about changing one’s appearance to fit in a role.

Rakul Preet Singh refuses to put on weight for a movie role

Rakul Preet was last seen in a Bollywood film, De De Pyaar De opposite Ajay Devgn and Tabu for which she had lost 8 to 10 kg of weight in 45 days for her role in this movie. The actor is very fitness conscious and had revealed in a talk show that she was fine with losing weight for the movie role but she would never agree to put on weight for one. The actor further said that she would not agree to do anything that would harm her health.

Regarding fitness and health, Rakul Preet Singh is an actor who is very conscious about what she puts in her body. As she feels fitness is a way of living, it cannot be achieved in a week nor is there a short cut to achieving it. She is also of the opinion, as told to media portals, that what one eats and drinks reflects on one’s skin. Rakul Preet was once seen telling a media portal that if she does not sweat out or flushes out the toxins, she feels her body is not functioning properly.

Rakul Preet is often seen posting fitness videos to motivate her fans to fitness. She had once told a leading entertainment channel that she if her posts help one resume their fitness regime, she would be more than happy. She pointed out to the media portal that she feels people often make excuses and avoid working out. To them, Rakul wants to send a message saying that one needs to prioritise their health.

Image Courtesy: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

