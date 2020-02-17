Kareena Kapoor Khan 'is A Model Within' After Serenading LFW Finale Showcase

Kareena Kapoor Khan was the show stopper for Amit Aggarwal’s Lakme Fashion Week showcase. Kareena Kapoor glammed up the event in her couture flowy gown for the grand finale. She wore a beautiful gown with grace. When asked about the secret behind her graceful walk at the LFW event, she revealed in the interview that she is a model within.

On Sunday night that is February 16, 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore the metallic deep emerald green strapless full gown for the Delhi based designer Amit Aggarwal. She strutted down the ramp with confidence as onlookers gazed at her attire. The Summer/ Resort collection was well received by the fashion moguls present in the audience. However, all heads were at Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is seemingly building up on her image of a diva as reiterated by many media reports.

Kareena Kapoor Khan feels like a model within

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed in a post-ramp-walk interview that she feels like a model within. She believes that her love for walking the ramp only has grown over time and she feels 'at home' whenever she is a show stopper for any showcase. She also added that it is also because of the designers who create beautiful pieces, that make her more driven towards finishing off the show with finesse. She feels special wearing the designs and loves to walk in them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s green gown was also talk of the town. The metallic hues delivered futuristic designs, which aligned with the theme for the season #BetterIn3D. Amit Aggarwal successfully amalgamated the season’s theme in his monotonous looks at the ramp. The final show culminated at Mukesh Mills, which remains popular with Bollywood as a filming location. The LFW is a bi-annual event, which showcases the Summer/Resort collections of several established as well as developing designers. The Lakme Fashion Week marks its 20th year this season.

