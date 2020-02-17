The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kareena Kapoor Khan 'is A Model Within' After Serenading LFW Finale Showcase

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave an interview, where she revealed that she feels like a model within. She revealed her love for new designs and strutting in confidence.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
kareena kapoor khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was the show stopper for Amit Aggarwal’s Lakme Fashion Week showcase. Kareena Kapoor glammed up the event in her couture flowy gown for the grand finale. She wore a beautiful gown with grace. When asked about the secret behind her graceful walk at the LFW event, she revealed in the interview that she is a model within.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Movies With Kareena Kapoor Khan To Watch If You Are A 'Saifeena' Fan

On Sunday night that is February 16, 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore the metallic deep emerald green strapless full gown for the Delhi based designer Amit Aggarwal. She strutted down the ramp with confidence as onlookers gazed at her attire. The Summer/ Resort collection was well received by the fashion moguls present in the audience. However, all heads were at Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is seemingly building up on her image of a diva as reiterated by many media reports.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Movies Which Redefined Romance In Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan feels like a model within

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed in a post-ramp-walk interview that she feels like a model within. She believes that her love for walking the ramp only has grown over time and she feels 'at home' whenever she is a show stopper for any showcase. She also added that it is also because of the designers who create beautiful pieces, that make her more driven towards finishing off the show with finesse. She feels special wearing the designs and loves to walk in them.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Spills The Beans On How She Perfectly Memorises Dialogues

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s green gown was also talk of the town. The metallic hues delivered futuristic designs, which aligned with the theme for the season #BetterIn3D. Amit Aggarwal successfully amalgamated the season’s theme in his monotonous looks at the ramp. The final show culminated at Mukesh Mills, which remains popular with Bollywood as a filming location. The LFW is a bi-annual event, which showcases the Summer/Resort collections of several established as well as developing designers. The Lakme Fashion Week marks its 20th year this season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Also Read | Best Akshay Kumar Movies In Which He Costarred With The Gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MOTERA TO HOST A D/N TEST?
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
OWAISI: 'FIR AGAINST DELHI COPS'
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IVANKA LAUDS TRUMP AT NASCAR EVENT
MILIND DEORA CHECKMATES AJAY MAKEN