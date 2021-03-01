Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Have No Plans To Introduce Taimur's Brother To Media

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are being very particular so as to not expose baby number two before the media, a friend of the Kapoor’s revealed to Spotboye. Even though there have been numerous reports that the couple would introduce their baby to the world via a virtual platform, this is not true. The friend of the couple said that everything that was being said was simply ‘desktop conjecture’. People were simply making up stories to get their clicks, the source said.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan to maintain privacy

The source further revealed that Taimur’s younger brother would not be sighted in public nor would the baby be exposed to the media glare the way Taimur was. According to the source, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali had learned their lesson the hard way when it came to Taimur Ali Khan and they did not want to repeat the mistake with the younger child. The report said that the couple had been haunted by the media for pictures of Taimur so they would not give them any fodder when it came to baby number two. He would be brought up with a lot of privacy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and the baby were discharged from the hospital a few days back and were brought home with absolute security unlike what happened during Taimur’s home-coming. The couple had willingly shared the first glimpse of their baby with the media before but were not wanting to do that this time around. Once the two were safely home, paps surrounded the house to get a glimpse of the new baby and mother.

A bevvy of names from Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu to Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were seen at the Kapoor residence with gifts for the newborn baby. The internet has been abuzz with fans trying to guess what the name of the second child would be but there has been no word from the couple. Randhir Kapoor revealed to Mid-Day that the family had not zeroed in on a name as of now.

