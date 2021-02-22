When Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Spotted Stepping Out With Son Taimur; Have A Look

There is a lot of excitement among fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan as she has been blessed with a baby boy once again. The actor was seen making public appearances from time to time. Recently, both Kareena and Taimur were spotted by the paparazzi while heading out. Take a glimpse of the recent picture of the mother and son duo that was taken just a short time before she finally gave birth to her second child.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur spotted

While Taimur Ali Khan has already gained a lot of attention, the focus is now being shifted towards Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan’s second child. In the picture, while Kareena was expected to go into labour soon, she was snapped comfortably heading out with son Taimur in Bandra and the pictures went viral on social media in no time. While Kareena sported a pair of shades and a comfortable dress, Taimur wore a blue outfit along with shoes that matched well with it. Kareena also made sure that he was wearing a mask for safety.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sister, Mother And Ibrahim Visit Her As Her Due Date Approaches

The pictures of the actor in the Instagram post created a lot of excitment among her fans. They expressed their excitement by sending all kinds of wishes for her in the comments section. Many of them also made sure to compliment her. They seemed to be missing her in action, owing to her temporary break because of her pregnancy.

Image courtesy: Varinder Chawla Instagram

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About What It Is To Be A Parent, Reveals Glimpses From Her Album

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been actively working in films after becoming a mother as well. Some of her latest film appearances include Good Newwz and Angrezi Medium. The actor has worked in a number of successful films throughout her career. Some of her most memorable performances can be seen in films like Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, and others. She will be next seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anita Hassanandani & Other Celebs To Take Pregnancy Fashion Cues From

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Her 9 Month Bump Photo, Says 'going Strong'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.