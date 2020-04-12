Sara Ali Khan Reveals Qualities Of Kareena Kapoor Khan That Inspire Her

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She has proved her mettle as an actor in films like Simmba, Kedarnath and Love Aaj Kal. Sara is very popular on social media too. She is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Despite this, she does not think of herself as a star and someone who comes from a privileged background. She is one of those actors in Bollywood who are very down to earth. She was asked about her father’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in a media interaction. Sara Ali Khan had opened up about some qualities that she would like to imbibe on herself from Kareena Kapoor Khan in the interaction.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan said that she admires Kareena and her work. Talking about Kareena’s work and professional approach, Sara said that Kareena Kapoor is someone who is very professional and who always gives priority to her work. Sara also said that her style of working is something that she would like to imbibe on herself.

In the media interaction, she also opened up about her upbringing. She said that her parents are actors but despite this fact, she does not think that she has been grown up in a family of stars. Talking about her dad Saif Ali Khan, she said that he has always been very particular about education.

She also spoke about her mother Amrita Singh. Sara Ali Khan referred to her as the flag bearer of humility. Sara also said that her mother believes in putting the head down and working ignoring everything else. Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan.

