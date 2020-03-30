Priyanka Chopra has, over the years, become one of the most bankable and popular stars in Bollywood. The actor is considered as one of the most influential personalities in the world. She has acted in many films over her long-spanning career in Bollywood and many of her films have been a part of the 100 crore club. Here is a list of Bollywood films starring Priyanka Chopra that touched the 100-crore mark at the box office.

Priyanka Chopra's successful films that crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office

Krrish 3

Krrish 3 was a sequel to the 2006 film Krrish, where Priyanka Chopra played the love interest of the prime character. The 2013 film was a huge hit at the box office as fans loved the film very much. The film went on to earn an estimated ₹200 crores at the box office.

Bajirao Mastani

One of the biggest hits by Priyanka Chopra was Bajirao Mastani in which she played the wife of Ranveer Singh’s character. Her role as Kashibai was loved by the audience and earned her tremendous praise. The film did significantly well at the box office despite facing a clash with another popular film. Bajirao Mastani earned an estimated ₹150 crores at the box office.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadaknne Do was one of the most anticipated films of 2015. The film spoke of a high-class family drama and Priyanka’s character Ayesha Mehra was someone who really connected with the audience. The film did well at the box office, earning an estimated ₹147 crores.

Agneepath

Remade from the cult classic Agneepath of 1990, this new version in 2012 saw Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra as the new protagonists of the film. Priyanka Chopra’s role as Kaali was something that the audience really loved. She made her presence felt as the love interest of Hrithik’s character. This film was a huge blockbuster and earned an estimated ₹115 crores at the box office.

Barfi

One of the most loved performances by Priyanka Chopra was from Barfi. Priyanka played the role of an autistic girl and was nominated for several awards as she wowed fans and critics with her amazing performance. The film went on to earn an estimated ₹112 crores at the box office.

