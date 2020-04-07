Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sonam Kapoor's Unforgettable Throwback Picture

There are many Bollywood celebs who share a good rapport with each other. Actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, etc. not only share a good bond but have also been seen in films together. A certain throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor has been widely popular among fans. Read on to know more details about the story:

Throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor

The novel coronavirus outbreak may have got people locked in their homes but has not stopped them from going viral on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan who has just landed on Instagram has, in a short span of time, got millions of fans checking her gram profile. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, is no less as her social media game gets better each day. The two major Bollywood actresses not only slay well together but also charm the masses with their many films.

Sonam and Kareena were last seen together in the film Veere Di Wedding. The film not only gave some major BFF goals but fashion goals too. Fans were seen donning outfits worn by the two B-Town beauties. In the post above, Sonam and Kareena can be seen donning some great swimwear. Sonam in black and Kareena in grey swimsuit have got the fans constantly commenting on the post. The actresses not only flaunt their outfits but flawless skin as well. Sonam and Kareena's natural makeup look and poker face look is another reason that draws fans in. Sonam is seen donning a pair of delicate gold earrings to complete her look.

