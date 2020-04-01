Sonam Kapoor Praises Anand Ahuja As He Turns Hairdresser For Brother Anant Amid Lockdown

Coronavirus pandemic has held the world in its clasp imposing everyone to stay home while nations are in a state of lockdown. As people are staying indoors, all kinds of retail services are closed down except the essential services like pharmacies, groceries. Recently, actor Sonam Kapoor uploaded a video of her husband Anand Ahuja learning how to use a trimmer in order to help his brother groom and trim his hair.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram videos show Anand Ahuja taking hairdressing lessons

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account where she shared with her fans how she and her family were coping up during lockdown. In the stories, she walked in on her husband taking tutorials from hairstylist and hairdresser Rod Anker on how to trim hair at home. Rod Anker is heard giving Anand Ahuja instructions and demonstrating to him how to hold the trimmer right and other details.

In the next video, Anand Ahuja is seen using the trimmer on his brother to trim his hair and give them a style. Rod Anker was on a video call with the brothers throughout and was guiding them throughout the process. Sonam Kapoor is even heard telling Anand in the video that he is doing really well and she could not believe he was doing it.

A while after that, Anant Ahuja took to his Instagram and thanked brother Anand Ahuja for styling his hair. He even tagged Rod Anker and said that Anand is ready to take the dresser's place. He further said that brother Anand Ahuja should consider becoming a full-time hairdresser and leave other jobs.

