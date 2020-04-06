The Debate
Sonam Kapoor And Ashoke Pandit Engage In A War Of Words On Twitter Over 'Cracker-bursting'

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor recently addressed her concern on people bursting crackers which are affecting dogs to which Ashoke Pandit trolls her. See here.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

On Sunday, April 5, 2020, almost everyone in the country took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nine-minutes light-out event amid COVID-19. Many people all around India came in solidarity with lighted candles outside their respective houses at 9 pm to pray for all the people who have been combating this pandemic. Among the many people, celebrities also joined them in this act of kindness.

However, amidst the activity, it was reported that in many places, people were bursting crackers like it was some festival. Talking about the same, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor addressed her concern on her Twitter handle. Sonam Kapoor said that people are bursting crackers acting like it is Diwali. She also went on to tell them about the dogs that are being harmed. Check out her tweet below.

As soon as Sonam Kapoor put up the tweet, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit went on to take a dig at her by commenting on the post. He said that people don’t just burst crackers on Diwali but they also burst crackers on various occasions. He also went on to say that people are trying to be happy during this time. Check out the tweet below.

Replying to Ashoke Pandit, Sonam Kapoor went on to give a befitting reply.  Check out Sonam Kapoor’s reply to the comment.

