Sonam Kapoor And Ashoke Pandit Engage In A War Of Words On Twitter Over 'Cracker-bursting'

On Sunday, April 5, 2020, almost everyone in the country took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nine-minutes light-out event amid COVID-19. Many people all around India came in solidarity with lighted candles outside their respective houses at 9 pm to pray for all the people who have been combating this pandemic. Among the many people, celebrities also joined them in this act of kindness.

However, amidst the activity, it was reported that in many places, people were bursting crackers like it was some festival. Talking about the same, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor addressed her concern on her Twitter handle. Sonam Kapoor said that people are bursting crackers acting like it is Diwali. She also went on to tell them about the dogs that are being harmed. Check out her tweet below.

People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

As soon as Sonam Kapoor put up the tweet, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit went on to take a dig at her by commenting on the post. He said that people don’t just burst crackers on Diwali but they also burst crackers on various occasions. He also went on to say that people are trying to be happy during this time. Check out the tweet below.

Sonam ji crackers are burst during celebrations & not only in Diwali?People are trying to be happy in these difficult times.

They are at least not spreading d virus like #TabligiJamaat. I wish you would hve condemned this act of terrorism than blaming crackers. https://t.co/P788T49Oir — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 5, 2020

Replying to Ashoke Pandit, Sonam Kapoor went on to give a befitting reply. Check out Sonam Kapoor’s reply to the comment.

Social distancing is a must ashokeji. Also making sure there isn’t communal infighting. So that the government can concentrate on doing good like they are. I’m sure you agree. You’re a sensible man who believes in being good and kind. https://t.co/FrPHYYoBsl — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020

I’m sure you just lit a lamp for solidarity and hope and didn’t burst crackers in a celebration. You’re not that type of man. https://t.co/FrPHYYoBsl — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020

We all have to maintain social distancing for ourselves & others.

Still waiting for your response on #TablighiJamaat & their act of terrorism. They are responsible for so many deaths. They r trrsts.

Lets not move around d bush & condemn them . https://t.co/8j6YUvydg1 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 6, 2020

I’m not ‘beating’ around the bush. Like I said, Social distancing is a must. And ANYONE not following that whether they are Hindu or Muslim or Christian or Sikh is wrong. I’m sure you agree. You must have very important things to do now. I think we both made our point. 💓 & ✌️ https://t.co/3Tj3ViOI9R — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020

