Kareena Kapoor Khan Is 'blown' By Anya Taylor-Joy's Series 'The Queen's Bandit'

Jab We Met actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Saturday, November 21, 2020, to share her current favourite show with her fans and followers. Along with the picture of her new favourite show, the actor also revealed how obsessed she is with it. She also indirectly went on to ask the directors and filmmakers to make this kind of series in Bollywood.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post of her new favourite show, The Queen’s Gambit. In the post, the actor shared the a still from the series where lead actor Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays the role of Beth Harmon, can be seen sitting on a chair playing chess. One can see the actor giving a candid pose as she is seen donning a dark grey turtle neck sweater along with a black pleated skirt. Taylor-Joy completed her look by opting for a side parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows and dewy makeup.

Along with the picture, Kareena Kapoor went all gaga over the show and revealed the same in the caption. She wrote, “The best show ever” and also added many congratulatory and heart emojis. She also added, “Can somebody please make this here? Anyone listening?” She also added, “Blown”. Seeing this post it is quite evident that the actor truly loved the show. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts A B'day Message For Nitasha Nanda, Calls Her 'everyone's Angel'

About the show

The Queen's Gambit is a miniseries that is based on Walter Tevis' 1983 novel of the same name starring actor Anya Taylor-Joy in a lead role. Scott Frank and Allan Scott produced the series and it was released on Netflix on October 23, 2020. The Queen's Gambit is a fictional tale that follows the life of Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), an orphan chess prodigy, during her journey to become the greatest chess player in the world while dealing with mental issues and reliance on drugs and alcohol. The plot, named after a chess movement, starts in the mid-1950s and continues into the 1960s.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture Of Taimur, Thanks 'official Photographer' Arjun

Apart from this post, the actor has been sharing a few glimpses of her getaway to Himachal with her son Taimur to spend some time with husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena recently posted an adorable image of Taimur, where he can be seen holding in his hand a French fry. She also thanked "official photographer" Arjun Kapoor later in the post for clicking on the image.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Goes Gaga Over Her Bindi While Sporting An Ethnic Look: 'Just Love It'

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Glimpses Of Halloween Party With Kids; See Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.