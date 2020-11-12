Taimur Ali Khan Thrilled To Hold 2-month-old Baby In His Arms; Mommy Kareena Shares Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not only a very popular artist in the Indian movie industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Scrolling through the actor’s social media, one can easily come to know that she is a complete family girl and totally obsessed with her child. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan thrilled to hold a 2-months-old baby in his arms. Read further ahead to know more about all Taimur Ali Khan's photos.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Baby Bump Visible In Recent Quirky Pic; See

Taimur Ali Khan thrilled to hold a 2-months-old baby

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the very active celebrities on social media. She has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of herself and has always proved herself to be a complete entertainment package. Another reason why fans love Kareena Kapoor's Instagram feed is because of the lovely pictures and videos that the actor shares for her loved ones. Recently, on November 12, 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her friend’s post on her own Instagram story. In this picture, Kareena Kapoor's son, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen thrilled to hold a 2-months-old baby in his arms.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Refuses To Take Her Mask Off For Paparazzi As She Resumes Work; Watch

The recent news of Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy has taken the internet by storm. The actor is expected to deliver her second newborn baby sometime in the initial months of 2021. Kareena Kapoor Khan has gracefully been flaunting her baby bump, ever since she has revealed the news.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts A B'day Message For Nitasha Nanda, Calls Her 'everyone's Angel'

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht, that follows the story of lust for power and throne between family members. As per reports, Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum onscreen. Kareena will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles. Reportedly, the makers have managed to rope in actors Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh to play prominent roles in the movie. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to her blockbuster Veere Di Wedding.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Wanted Kareena Kapoor Khan To Be Cast Opposite Him In 'Love Aaj Kal'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.