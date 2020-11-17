Taimur Ali Khan Loudly Sings 'happy Birthday', Dad Saif Asks Him To 'sing Nicely'; Watch

On November 16, Bollywood and fashion photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan, in which he was seen singing the birthday song for a family friend. The video features Taimur, his actor parents and a family friend, who is presumably cutting his birthday cake. As soon as Khan's family friend blows the candle, Taimur and his father start singing the birthday song.

Amid the cake cutting, Taimur begins singing loudly and dad Saif tells him to calm down a bit and ‘sing nicely’. Taimur instantly lowers his volume and happily continues singing. Scroll down to watch the video.

Taimur sings the b'day song:

Within a few hours, the video-post managed to garner more than 300 views; and is still counting. On the other hand, many netizens flooded the comments section with various emoticons, including heart-eyes. An Instagram user wrote, "So grown up and so cute ! Blessings to you dear taimur" while another added, "Saif says sing nicely so adorable".

Interestingly, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved and popular star kids and his fan following on the internet is quite evident. There are numerous pages on the photo-sharing platform and micro-blogging site dedicated to the little munchkin. A few days back, a video of Taimur screaming 'No photos' went viral. In the video, Taimur was seen taking a stroll holding his father Saif Ali Khan's hand. Out of the blue, Taimur looked at Saif and later screamed 'no photos'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are currently holidaying in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Recently, Kareena's close friend Malaika Arora also joined the family. On the occasion of Diwali, Kareena shared a Boomerang video featuring herself, Saif and Taimur enjoying a bonfire. On Monday, Malaika also shared a beautiful photo clicked by Kareena.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is presently seen as the host of dance reality show India’s Best Dancer. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shot for the third season of her talk show What Women Want. She will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Saif Ali Khan is presently shooting for Bhoot Police, which also stars Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

