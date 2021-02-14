Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anita Hassanandani & Other Celebs To Take Pregnancy Fashion Cues From

Being a mother is a different feeling altogether but what's more important and blessed is carrying the baby for nine long months. While mothers find changes in their body, their eating habits and their entire routine altogether, sitting at one place and doing nothing is not an option. Several Bollywood celebrities announced their pregnancy this year and created excitement amongst their fans. Moreover, they took pregnancy fashion to another level with their stylish outfits. Here are some cues to take from Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram and other celebrities, in terms of pregnancy fashion.

Pregnancy fashion cues to take from Bollywood stars

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram is proof that the actor had fallen in love with Kaftaan dresses during the lockdown. The actor announced her pregnancy a few months ago and since then she has taken Pregnancy fashion to another level. Kareena Kapoor Khan is often spotted around in the city, in her cute outfits. She's fond of dresses that are breathable and also make her look stylish. Kareena's pink chiffon dress is an outfit you could take cues from, for pregnancy fashion.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is another celebrity who took pregnancy fashion to notch. She also opts for wearing cute comfortable dresses that make her look cute and stylish. However, one outfit to take cues from is this blue denim co-ord set. Unlike several moms, the actor did not shy away from hiding her belly, from her outfit.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma flaunts another outfit you must take cues from, for styling your pregnancy wardrobe. The actor was often seen donning loose short dresses that were breathable, gave her comfort, and which also made her look cute as a button. One of Anushka Sharma's most beautiful dress was this little yellow dress.

Jankee Mehta

Even when you're expecting someone special to be a part of your life pretty soon, it should not stop you from enjoying your life. Although drinking at a party is an option you must opt-out from when you are pregnant, making a style statement at the party is a must. Take cues from Jankee Mehta to style a perfect party outfit with this purple pleated skirt and velvet blouse.

Ekta Kaul

Another outfit inspiration to take a cue from these celebrities for pregnancy fashion is by picking kaftan dresses. They can never be out of style and you can wear them at any event and own one in each colour. Ekta Kaul who recently gave birth to a baby often posted pictures of her in kaftan dresses.

