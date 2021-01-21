Kareena Kapoor Khan Says A Big 'PHAT' Thank You To Freddy Birdy; Here's Why

Kareena Kapoor Khan is soon expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. She is quite active on social media and gives major fashion goals. The actress never misses a chance to flaunt her pregnancy glow. Recently, mom-to-be shared an interesting story on her Instagram flaunting her beauty.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story -

Recently, Kareena reposted Freddy Birdy’s story on her Instagram. Freddy Birdy is a bar and restaurant designer, artist and adman. The story read that why didn’t all the weight of chocolate-cheesecake, Belgian cookie-dough, five-layer-ice-cream sundae, truffle-parmesan chips, custard, doughnuts and spaghetti all together also never made one look as one-fiftieth as Kareena’s baby weight. While reposting the story, Kareena wrote a big ‘PHAT’ thank you. She also joked and said that it was so because she was ‘P.H.A.T.’ PHAT is a slang which means highly attractive or gratifying.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos -

Earlier to this, Kareena was seen flaunting her waistline by sharing a throwback picture on Instagram. She shared a picture from 2007 while she was in Jaisalmer. In the picture, she was seen with Saif Ali Khan. As the two of them posed towards the camera, Kareena was seen in a full sleeves crop t-shirt while Saif was seen in a blue shirt. She captioned her post gushing over her waistline and joked that she was talking about her own and not Saif’s.

About Kareena and Saif -

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love on the sets of the Bollywood film Tashan. They were together for four years before they got married.The couple got hitched on October 16, 2012, and welcomed their first child, Taimur in 2016.

More about Kareena's career -

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her contribution to the Indian cinema. She has done a variety of roles in several films. She is the recipient of various awards. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and others. For some time now, she has been hosting a YouTube/radio show called What Women Want. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She has recently wrapped up the shooting of the same. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht and Veere Di Wedding 2.

