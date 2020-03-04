Kareena Kapoor Khan Desires To Work With Zoya Akhtar, Calls Her Movies 'poetry'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to star in the comedy-drama Angrezi Medium. The actor has worked with multiple directors throughout the two decades as a part of the industry. Kareena is yet to star in a Zoya Akhtar-directed movie and expressed the desire to do the same recently.

Want to work with Zoya, says Kareena

According to a report on an entertainment website, Kareena spoke about her career and her movies in an interview. Kareena shared that she had many instances where she met with the opportunity of working with Zoya Akhtar, but it did not work out. She then expressed her desire to work in Zoya as she is “the one box that remains to be ticked”, as said by the actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan praised Zoya Akhtar's movies. She said that her movies are spectacular and are like poetry. She revealed that she likes to watch Gully Boy again and again. Kareena talked about how her love for acting has not diminished even after working for two decades in the Bollywood film industry. She said that she is probably the only female actor who has worked big names like Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali, Sudhir Mishra, Mani Ratnam and Govind Nihalani.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing the role of a British cop in the movie Angrezi Medium. It also stars Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan, and Dimple Kapadia. The movie Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and will be released on March 20, 2020.

Kareena will also be seen alongside Aamir Khan in the movie, Laal Singh Chadha. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. It is loosely based on Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

