Kareena Kapoor Khan Rebuffs Rumours Of Signing Film With Rajkumar Hirani

Director-producer Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for delivering films like Sanju and PK, is currently working on an upcoming project. A few months back, reports were making rounds on the table about the star cast of the upcoming film. It was speculated that the makers might approach Kajol or Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Shahrukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's film. Apparently, a fresh report published by a leading news portal clears the air and states that Kareena Kapoor Khan has denied signing the speculated project.

Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently cleared the air about the rumoured project in an interview with a leading news portal. Kareena Kapoor Khan denied the rumour and said that the speculations are not true as she hasn't signed any films with Rajkumar Hirani as of now. Kareena also added that she has immense love and respect for SRK but there is nothing happening at the moment. The report also quotes Kareena saying that she is eagerly waiting to share the screen space with her Asoka co-star.

Upcoming projects of Kareena Kapoor Khan

The 39-year-old actor, who was last seen in comedy-drama Good Newwz, is gearing up for Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. The Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer is slated to hit the theatres on March 20, 2020. Kareena will play a pivotal character in the film. She will essay the character of a police officer. Apart from this, she reunites with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas this year.

