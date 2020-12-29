'Jaws' Cast: A List Of The Actors & Characters They Play In This Steven Spielberg Classic

Steven Spielberg's Jaws released in 1975 and was based on Peter Benchley's novel. The plot of the movie revolves around man-eating white sharks that attack the people on the beach of the town, Amity. These attacks bring in a police officer who wants to stop this with the help of a marine biologist. Jaws is the first motion picture shot on the ocean. The cast of Jaws includes Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary and Murray Hamilton.

Also Read: 'Mamma Mia Here We Go Again' cast: List of all actors and their characters in the film

Jaws cast

Roy Scheider as Martin Brody

Martin Brody was the chief police officer who decided to end the attacks of great white man-eating shark. The first shark incident changes his life and he asks for permission from the mayor to destroy the shark. The mayor keeps on denying and Brody tries to take the matter in his hand when he learns that his son is a part of the sailing group. Brody is a confident character who would go beyond limits to save people in the town.

Also Read: Bridgerton cast: A list of all the actors and the roles they play

Robert Shaw as Quint

Quint was a shark hunter who resided in the town and had a whale oil business. He used to run charter plane services during the weekend. He was the captain of the boat, "Orca", which was later on joined by Brody. Quint as a character was fearless and had no worries. He was a learned man who would win legal cases against him by fishermen who accused him of snatching their trades.

Richard Dreyfuss as Matt Hopper

Matt Hopper was the marine biologist that was hired by the chief police officer, Brody. He took the ride with Quint in his "Orca" and decided to kill the shark. He first appeared when the Amity incident where few people were killed by the shark. He told the people of the town about the shark and also helped them learn how to kill them. Matt as a character was passionate about his work and wanted to help people around.

Also Read: Who plays Sharkboy in 'We Can Be Heroes'? Know the cast of this superhero fantasy film

Lorraine Gary as Ellen Brody

Ellen is the wife of chief police officer Martin Brody. She is the paternal grandmother of Thea Brody, the mother-in-law of Carla Brody, and the mother of Sean and Michael Brody. She was a housewife who would help her husband in any difficulty. Her character was amplified in the other Jaws movie.

Murray Hamilton as Larry Vaughn

Larry Vaughn was the mayor of the town and was an unwise leader. While there were many people getting killed due to shark attacks, Larry did not even flinch. Brody asked him for permission but he kept denying. Larry was partly responsible for the death of citizens of the town. Larry as a character was caring but his outlook towards the work as the mayor led to the devastation in the town.

Also Read: Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright & Bono among other big stars to be a part of 'Sing 2'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.