'Ratatouille' Musical Cast: All About Virtual Benefit Show To Be Conducted On January 1st

The cast of Ratatouille musical was recently announced on December 28th. The movie which showcased the story of a gastronomically blessed French rat has now been turned into a musical to be staged on Broadway. It would be staged as a charity performance and would also be live-streamed. As mentioned in The Guardian, the Ratatouille musical was actually a crowd created phenomenon which started as an internet meme based on the beloved Pixar movie of 2007 titled Ratatouille. Read on to know more about Ratatouille musical cast.

I’m joining the cast of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical as REMY 🤩🐭 to support @TheActorsFund on January 1st! Follow @Ratatousical and visit https://t.co/PC7cTViLsf to learn more!#RatatouilleMusical pic.twitter.com/1RRasI0M7N — Tituss Burgess (@Instatituss) December 28, 2020

Ratatouille musical cast

The performance that is set for January 1st will be based on a collection of popular videos that were shared on a popular video-sharing platform and would be performed by established theatre artists. The Ratatouille musical cast includes artists like Tituss Burgess, who will play the main role of Remy the rat. The cast also includes André De Shields, Wayne Brady, Adam Lambert and many more.

Tituss Burgess

The cast of Ratatouille musical will see the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor Tituss Burgess. He is known for his role in 30 Rock as well. The American actor and singer has received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his role in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

André De Shields

Ratatouille musical characters also include the talented Tony award-winning actor, singer André De Shields. He would play the role of the food critic Anton Ego. The original role was voiced by late Peter O’Toole.

Wayne Brady

Actor Wayne Brady would be seen in the role of Remy's father Django. Wayne Brady is a regular on the popular TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? He currently hosts the game show Let's Make A Deal as well.

Adam Lambert

Singer Adam Lambert would be seen in the role of Remy’s brother Emile. Adam lambert rose to fame after he finished as the runner up on American Idol Season 8. His debut album consisted of several hit singles including Whataya Want from Me, which got him a Grammy nomination for "Best Male Pop Vocal Performance".

Andrew Barth Feldman

Actor Andrew Barth Feldman will be seen in the role of Alfredo Linguini. He is the human apprentice chef that Remy controls while hiding under his hat in the 2007 released Pixar movie. Andrew Barth Feldman is known for playing the title role in the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen.

Ashley Park

Ashley Park who was recently seen in the Netflix series Emily in Paris will be seen in the role of sous chef Colette Tatou. Ashley is known for her role in the Broadway show of 2015 titled The King and I, as Tuptim. She also portrayed the role of Gretchen Wieners in the 2018 musical titled Mean Girls.

Mary Testa

Tony nominee Mary Testa would be playing the antagonist in the Broadway musical of Ratatouille. She would portray the role of Skinner. She is known for her performances in heh stage revivals of On the Town (1998), 42nd Street (2001) and Oklahoma (2019).

Priscilla Lopez

Tony winner Priscilla Lopez would be seen in the role of Mabel. She plays the role of an old lady who tries to shoot Remy with a gun. Her role in the film was for a short while however for the musical her character was expanded.

Other cast includes actors like Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee and Joy Woods. The one time Broadway musical will air on January 1st. The musical is adapted for the virtual benefit by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley The musical is choreographed by Ellenore Scott.

