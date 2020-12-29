Khloe Kardashian Received Ultra-expensive Gift From Sister Kim; Watch

The Kardashian family is known for their ultra-lavish lifestyle and live a lifestyle that matches up with the fortune that they have amassed. Especially the sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian never shy away from living their expensive lifestyle right in front of the public eye. As the Christmas holiday season end and the world moves towards the new year, the Kardashians continue to send and receive highly expensive gifts from their family and friends. Khloe Kardashian has now given a shoutout to her sister Kim and thanked her for sending her a special gift- have a look at it.

Khloe Kardashian thanks sister Kim for an expensive Christmas gift

Kim Kardashian has taken the opportunity of the Christmas season to present her sister Khloe with Judith Leiber crystal basketball clutch, that reportedly costs around $4K, according to Daily Mail. Khloe Kardashian in turn posted in her Instagram story showing off the crystal basketball, which seemed to glitter and shine all over. In a subtle manner, Khloe also reminded her followers of her impeccable fashion sense by also showing his sharply manicured nails. She tagged Kim Kardashian in the story while thanking her. Providing the high-octane lifestyle that Khloe lives, this gift by her sister fits right along with the former’s other accessories.

Image courtesy: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram

While this year has been rather taxing, financially and otherwise, the popularity of the Kardashians has not put any kind of shadow on their wealth and lifestyle. Their followers are well aware of how the family likes to live big in their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The family has come under fire in recent times on social media for hosting and celebrating lavish parties in the times of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, citing the hazard that can be caused by social gatherings. They have also been targeted on social media for several other reasons, living their lavish lifestyle openly being one of them. The members of this family in turn have also given sharp responses to their criticism.

Kim Kardashian, along with husband Kanye West and Kylie Jenner are the wealthiest members of this large and wealthy family. According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian’s net worth reaches $780 million. Having amassed such a huge fortune, this gift by Kim to her sister Khloe would have hardly put any strain on Kim’s wealth.

Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

