Kareena Kapoor Says There Can Never Be Another Saif Ali Khan; Here's Why

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been in news for her looks, physical fitness, motherhood, and work-life balance. She is someone who is always cited by media as a fearless actor, not shying away from saying what is on her mind. Kareena has done over 50 films, and many of them have rocked the Box Office. She has also received critical acclamation for her acting for many films.

Kareena on Saif's bold choices

Kareena got married to Saif Ali Khan seven years ago and they have a kid together. She has always openly admitted her love for her husband, even before they tied the knot. A hard-working actor and a trendsetter, Kareena, is known as someone who is seen appreciating Saif for his looks, nature, and work. Busy promoting her upcoming movie, Good Newwz, she got candid in an interview with a leading media portal and revealed her thoughts on a lot of things.

On being asked whether she would like to do a web series like Saif, she said that she would like to do it if she gets a good script. Appreciating the actor for making bold choices like working on the acclaimed series Sacred Games, Kareena said that she admires Saif for taking the decision he did. She pointed out that Saif, who has done many commercial films, turned around and worked for a web series, which is a big thing for any recognised actor to do. She further added that Saif is someone who is governed by his brain and does not care about box office, and therefore she feels that there can be 100 superstars, but only one Saif.

Kareena revealed that Saif’s next film, Tanhaji, is a hardcore commercial film and he has got a spectacular role in it.

Good Newwz: Movie updates

The multi-starrer movie has been directed by Raj Mehta and written by Jyoti Kapoor. The star cast includes Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Good Newwz is a comedy-drama that revolves around two couples who opt for IV fertilisation. Trouble starts when they discover that the sperms of each couple have been mixed with each other. The movie will release on December 27, 2019.

