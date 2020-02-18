Kareena Kapoor Khan's Foot-tapping Numbers That Will Bring Life To Any Party

Kareena Kapoor Khan is at the peak of her career with her last hit film Good Newwz. The actor has worked in several movies throughout her acting career. The actor has also made her appearance in various dance numbers. Kareena Kapoor Khan's dance numbers have always managed to set the screen on fire. Let us take a look at a list of dance numbers by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Others Who Rocked Hand-painted Saree Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan's dance numbers

You Are My Soniya

The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. The song is from the blockbuster movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Kareena Kapoor played the role of Pooja in the movie. The song also features Hrithik Roshan whose dance steps in the song are popular even today.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan Reveals Kareena Kapoor's Look For Laal Singh Chaddha, Adds A Lovely V-day Wish

Chammak Challo

The song is from the movie Ra. One and was one of the popular songs of 2011. The song is sung by Akon and Hamsika Iyer and composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Chammak Challo is also noted for being the first musical collaboration of Akon with Indian artists.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Spills The Beans On How She Perfectly Memorises Dialogues

Bebo

The song is from the 2009 movie Kambakkht Ishq. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of Simrita who is a doctor. The song is sung by Alisha Chinai and the music is composed by Anu Malik and Salim-Sulaiman. The movie also performed well at the box office. The song also features Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan 'is A Model Within' After Serenading LFW Finale Showcase

Chandigarh Mein

The song is from Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest movie Good Newwz. The song also features Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. The song has received over 55 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Lisa Mishra, Asees Kaur.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan Movies With Kareena Kapoor Khan To Watch If You Are A 'Saifeena' Fan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.