Kiara Advani Or Rashami Desai: Who Sported The All-white Outfit Better?

In the world of fashion, sometimes celebs tend to get inspired by each other and that often results in some impressive faceoffs. Celebrities like Kiara Advani and Rashami Desai who are equally stylish opted for a similar-looking all-white outfit giving it a twist. Here’s taking a look at Kiara Advani and Rashami Desai’s outfit that fans can take inspiration from.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, who is lauded for her glam quotient for any event, sported a white crop-top with a white thigh slit skirt. The dress had mini holes on it making it look unique and quirky. The actor paired the look with natural makeup, messy hairdo, statement earrings, and a bracelet. The actor was lauded for her fashionable avatar as she went on to receive several likes and positive comments on her post. Check out the picture below.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai, on the other hand, paired the white top with black beadwork and bishop sleeves along with a similar-looking skirt. Rashami Desai’s outfit had mini holes giving it a quirky twist. Along with the outfit, Rashami Desai also went on the style the outfit with dewy makeup, a straight and curly hairdo, long dangle earrings and a statement ring. The actor also went on to receive praise and love from her fans through the comment section. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Kiara Advani Or Jennifer Winget: Who Carried The Floral Outfit Look Better?

Also read | COVID-19 Lockdown: Kiara Advani Says She Prays Every Day To Get Back To Work

On the work front

Kiara Advani was last seen in Ruchi Narain’s series, Guilty alongside Taher Shabbir, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in pivotal roles. The actors were lauded by fans and viewers for their acting and the storyline. The actor will next be seen in Abir Sengupta’s Indoo Ki Jawani. The film also stars Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua in lead roles. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens in 2020. Apart from this film, Kiara Advani will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shershaah, and Laxmmi Bomb which is set for a 2020 release.

On the other hand, Rashami Desai is currently seen in the hit daily soap, Naagin 4. The actor plays the role of Shalakha who is a shape-shifting serpent. The show also stars Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Nia Sharma in pivotal roles. The show is currently on hold as they are not able to shoot due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Also read | Rashami Desai Talks About The One Thing In Her Life That Refuses To Fall Into Place

Also read | Rashami Desai Admits To Watching Videos Of Sidharth Shukla, Says 'I Am In Touch With Him'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.