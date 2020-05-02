Saif Ali Khan Looking Romantically At Kareena Kapoor In These Pics Is Couple Goals Indeed

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The on-screen and off-screen chemistry of the duo is loved by fans. The duo has a huge fan following as their adorable pictures always take the internet by a storm.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's picture always make fans go ‘aww’. And now that Kareena Kapoor Khan has also joined Instagram, fans are getting to see the off-screen chemistry between the two and cannot keep calm. Check out the two most adorable pictures of the duo which will give fans complete couple goals.

This picture of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has left fans awestruck. The way these two love birds are looking into each other’s eyes is completely unmissable. In the picture, Kareena can be seen wearing a shimmery bottle green turtle neck dress. She completed the look with a curly and straight hairdo and minimal makeup with Kohled eyes.

Saif can be seen sporting a jet black kurta with golden buttons. He completed the look with a well-gelled hairdo. Check out the stunning picture below.

Also read | 'We Need To Help Each Other': Kareena Kapoor Pledges Support To UNICEF, GIVE India & IAHV

In this picture, the adorable couple can be seen giving a similar pose that made the hearts of fans melt. In the picture, Kareena can be seen wearing an all-white embellished lehenga with a sheer dupatta. Saif also sported an all-white kurta pyjama. Check out the stunning picture below.

In the picture below, Saif is seen looking at Kareena romantically, who is busy with her cell phone, with a guitar.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoying Perfect Hair Spa Day In This Throwback Pic Is Unmissable

Seeing these pictures, fans went all gaga about it. They could not control their excitement and went on to comment on all things lovely on the picture. Check out a few comments from fans below.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor's Unseen Wedding Photo Goes Viral After Seven Years

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Spills The Beans On NOT Following Trends Blindly

Image courtesy: Poonam Damania Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.