Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kareena-Saif's This Wedding Pic Will Give You 'Modern Family' Vibes

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They are often seen sharing an adorable banter off-screen giving fans complete couple goals. Their adorable pictures often go on to create a stir on the internet, making fans go all gaga over it. Recently, one of their fans shared a complete unseen picture from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s wedding and it is completely unmissable.

In this picture shared by a fan, one can Kareena Kapoor Khan posing with her husband and the Pataudi family. The portrait is a sight for the sore eyes as it oozes out royalty and elegance. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan looked completely stunning on their big day.

In the family portrait, one can also see Saif Ali Khan's mother, Sharmila Tagore, is seen sitting in the centre and next to her is Ibrahim, Saif’s second child from his first marriage. Soha Ali Khan can be seen posing beside her brother in the picture. On the extreme right is Sara Ali Khan posing in an adorable avatar. Check out the picture below.

Fans were amazed by this stunning picture and the comments on the post are proof. One of the fans commented, “stunning”, while the other one called them, “Modern Family”. Check out a few more comments on this adorable picture.

Kareena and Saif's relationship timeline

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's romance is very evident in their pictures that go viral on the internet, the two look adorable together. The duo began their relationship on the sets of their film Tashan in 2008 and went on dating for over four years. The couple got married in a private ceremony in the year 2012. Later in 2016, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan.

