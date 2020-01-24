Kareena Kapoor Khan Binges On Cake With Her Team During A Night Shoot

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the fittest actors in the film industry. She is often seen hitting the gym and doing pilates to keep herself in shape. However, she is also a self-proclaimed foodie. In a video that went viral on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen binge eating a variety of cakes during a night shoot. Check out the video here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan binging on cake

In the video shared by a crew member, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen sitting in a white coloured salwar. She is also wearing a black coloured hoodie with the outfit. Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys eating a piece of cake and she just has to taste it all. She is seen binging on a variety of cakes.

Not only Kareena, but her crew members are also seen enjoying the sugary goodness. It has been reported that Kareena was on a late-night shoot and the cake binging took place in her vanity van. Kareena’s cake binging video has gone viral online and her fans are happy to see her indulging in the sugary dessert.

About Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen acting opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie Good Newwz. Her performance and her fashion sense were highly appreciated by the netizens in the movie. She will now be seen opposite her 3 idiots co-star Aamir Khan in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal Singh Chaddha is the adaptation of the Tom Hanks movie Forest Gump and is directed by Advait Chandan. The movie is slated to have a Christmas 2020 release.

